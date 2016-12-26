SP Tyagi’s arrest affects morale, says Indian Air Force Chief Arup Raha

December 26, 2016 | By :
Indian Air Force more prepared after first setback at Pathankot terror attack, says Air Chief Marshal Arup Raha.

New Delhi, Dec 26: Indian Air Force Chief Arup Raha said that the arrest of the former chief SP Tyagi had affected the morale of the air force and that it had dented the image of the forces.

The present IAF chief added that he would be happy if Raha would be able to acquit himself in the AgustaWestland chopper scam.
Earlier in the day, SP Tyagi, the former IAF chief, had been granted bail against Rs 2 lakh and was instructed by the court not to leave the national capital in the VVIP chopper scam.
Tags: , ,
Related News
India’s pride Brahmos missile successfully test fired from Indian Air Force fighter aircraft Sukhoi-30MKI
Mortal remains of Indian Airforce men in cardboard boxes: Army waiting for body bags, caskets since 2001
Two Indian Air Force guard commandos killed in gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora
Tawang helicopter crash: Army says dead personnel wrapped in cardboard boxes was an aberration
IAF chopper Mi-17 V5 crashes in Arunachal Pradesh, kills five Airforce personnel, critically injures one
Indian Air Force helicopter with three persons goes missing near Sagalee in Arunachal Pradesh
Top