SP Tyagi’s arrest affects morale, says Indian Air Force Chief Arup Raha

New Delhi, Dec 26: Indian Air Force Chief Arup Raha said that the arrest of the former chief SP Tyagi had affected the morale of the air force and that it had dented the image of the forces.

The present IAF chief added that he would be happy if Raha would be able to acquit himself in the AgustaWestland chopper scam.

Earlier in the day, SP Tyagi, the former IAF chief, had been granted bail against Rs 2 lakh and was instructed by the court not to leave the national capital in the VVIP chopper scam.