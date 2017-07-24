Space scientist and former Chairman of ISRO U R Rao passes away at 85

Bengaluru, Jul 24 : Eminent Space Scientist and former Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) U R Rao has passed away at his Indiranagar residence in the city today.

He was 85 and leaves behind his wife, son and a daughter.

Prof Rao, a Padma Vibhushan recipient was the Chairman of ISRO from 1984 to 1994.

Recepient of various awards, Prof Rao’s highest achievement was to design and launch Aryabhata, India’s first satellite.

He was awarded with Padma Bhushan in 1976, Padma Vibhushan this year besides ISRO life time achievement award in 2007.