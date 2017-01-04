Spain with greatest life expectancy after Japan share their secret
Madrid,Jan 4:With more than 17,000 people aged 100 or over, Spain is the country with the greatest life expectancy after Japan, according to OECD data and latest census.
Average life expectancy at birth in Spain is 83.2, according to 2013 OECD statistics, just a shade below the 83.4 years on average a Japanese newborn can expect to live. Most of the centenarians interviewed for the story showed a zest for life and an interest in pastimes from amateur dramatics to playing the piano. Many also continued to carry out daily duties from farm work to caring for a disabled child.
Tips for long life ranged from a spoonful of honey a day to regular intake of gazpacho, a traditional cold Spanish soup made from tomatoes and cucumbers. Gumersindo Cubo, 101, puts his longevity down to a childhood spent in a house in the woods with his eight brothers and sisters, where his father was a park ranger. “It’s from inhaling the pine resin from the woods,” he said, telling of how his mother would put a jar of the resin under the bed of the sick.