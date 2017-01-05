Spain’s Barreda takes lead in Dakar Rally for bikes

Buenos Aires, Jan 5 (IANS) Spain’s Joan Barreda assumed the lead in the Dakar Rally for motorcycles by winning the third stage.

The 33-year-old finished the 780-km stage from Tucuman to Jujuy in four hours 23 minutes and 41 seconds on his Honda bike on Wednesday, more than 12 minutes ahead of KTM rider Sam Sunderland of Britain, reports Xinhua.

Frenchman Pierre Renet was third, three minutes further back on his Husqvarna.

Australia’s defending champion Toby Price was ninth on his KTM, more than 21 minutes adrift of Barreda.

Barreda leads the overall standings, 10 minutes ahead of Sunderland and 13 minutes clear of Portugal’s Paulo Goncalves.

