Spanish couple in Myanmar facing deportation after sporting Buddha tattoo on leg

Naypyidaw, July 12 : A Spanish couple visiting Myanmar is facing deportation after a Buddha tattoo was discovered on the man’s leg.

The tourist couple was visiting Bagan, an ancient town in central Myanmar, when Shin Sandavaya from the Tharmakay monastery, after spotting a Buddha image on the leg of the visitor outside Kantotpalin Pagoda, reported the case to the Bagan police station.

Religious authorities from the Nyaung-U office and immigration officers interviewed the 46-year-old tourist and confirmed that he has a Buddha tattoo on his calf that was inked in Spain, reports the Myanmar Times.

According to Mandalay police, the two tourists were sent to Yangon the same day (July 10), and the embassy was contacted.

The man is speculated to have been deported to Bangkok.

In 2014, a Canadian tourist visiting Myanmar with his girlfriend was detained by officials for sporting Buddhist tattoos on his leg.

In another incident, bar manager and New Zealander Phil Blackwood was convicted in 2015 of insulting religion when his establishment promoted a cheap drinks night with a poster of a Buddha wearing headphones. He was pardoned and released in January.