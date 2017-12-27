Special CBI court adjourns Sheena Bora murder case till January 5

Mumbai/Maharashtra, Dec 27: The special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Wednesday adjourned Sheena Bora murder case till January 5.

Former media baron Peter Mukerjea’s lawyers are likely to cross-examine his former driver Shyamwar Rai on the next date.

Earlier in November, Peter termed the allegations made by his wife Indrani Mukerjea as false and defamatory before the CBI court.

Prime accused in the sensational case, Indrani, made a scathing attack on Peter saying he might have abducted her daughter “out of greed and ill-will”.

She had told the CBI that Peter and their former driver Shyamwar Rai could be behind the abduction of Sheena, making her untraceable and destroying evidence.

Following which, Peter, in a written reply to the special court in Mumbai, said: “Indrani was plotting a sinister conspiracy to drag his name into the murder case.”

Indrani, who is lodged in Mumbai’s Byculla jail, is the prime accused in her daughter Sheena Bora’s murder case, who was killed on April 24, 2012.

Indrani, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna and driver Rai were arrested in August 2015, while Peter was nabbed in November the same year.(ANI)