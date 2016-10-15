Special drive Start today to enrolling remaining population for Aadhaar Card

New Delhi, Oct 15: The Unique Identification Authority of India will start from today a special drive to enroll the leftover population for Aadhaar in 22 States and Union Territories.

The states include Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Island, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh.

The drive will ensure that nobody is left without an Aadhaar in these States.

As part of this drive, the residents of these States who have not yet enrolled for Aadhaar are being asked to register themselves at ww.wenrol.uidai.gov.in.

The scheme will be only for adult population and it will continue till 15th of next month.

On completing the simple registration formality, such people would be enrolled for the Aadhaar number on a priority basis. Communications and Information Technology Ministry has said, over 106 crore Aadhaar numbers have been issued so far.