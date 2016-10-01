Specialist Doctor from UK examines Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa

Chennai, Oct 1 : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J.Jayalalithaa is reported to have been examined by a specialist doctor from the UK while there was no official statement on her health condition either from the state government or from the Apollo Hospitals.

According to reports, the British doctor Richard John Beale examined Jayalalitthaa in Apollo Hospitals on Friday.

He is a Consultant Intensivist at the London Bridge Hospital.

Meanwhile, for want of credible and detailed information and with different kinds of rumours going around Jayalalithaa’s health condition continues to be the talk of the town or a conversation starter across cross-section of the society.

According to officials of Apollo Hospitals, a medical bulletin on Jayalalithaa’s condition may be expected on Saturday. There was no bulletin on Friday.

Jayalalithaa was admitted into Apollo Hospitals on September 22 for fever and dehydration.

Subsequently, Apollo Hospitals said she was cured of fever and needed to be in the hospital for observation.

However party announcements were continued to be made by Jayalalithaa.

On Friday, DMK President and former Chief Minister M.Karunanidhi wished Jayalalithaa speedy recovery and said the state government should put a stop to rumours about her medical condition.

“Due to keeping of Jayalalithaa’s health condition a closely-guarded secret, some people are spreading baseless rumours about her health condition,” Karunanidhi said in a statement here.

There is also no news on leaders of ruling AIADMK’s allies meeting the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister in hospital, he said.

Karunanidhi said though there were news reports on Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan visiting Apollo Hospital, there was no report about his meeting her and asking after her health.

The former Chief Minister said the state government should have at least released a photograph of her in the hospital as she chaired a meeting of state officials on the Cauvery water issue and dictated her speech to be read out at a meeting on the subject in New Delhi.