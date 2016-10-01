Spectrum auction worth Rs. 5.63 lakhs begins, Reliance Jio, Idea Airtel, Vodafone in the que

New Delhi, October 1: India’s largest ever spectrum-sale for mobile airwaves worth Rs 5.63 lakh crore has started today. Jio is only one company in this auction which is eligible to bid for pan-India spectrum in 700 Mhz band. In the auction there are leading operators including Reliance Jio, Vodafone, Idea CellularBSE -0.44 % and Bharti AirtelBSE -0.46 %, are in the fray for frequencies, which are crucial for next-generation telecom services.

The government has set no end limit for the auction, but the bidding will be between 9 am to 7 pm everyday except on Day 1 when it started at 10 am. Tata Teleservices, Reliance Communications and Aircel are also in the race for buying spectrum.

The auction conducted in 2010 for 3G airwaves in the 2100 Mhz band has been the longest that lasted for 34 days. All spectrum auctions have been conducted on the same model. The department of telecom will release results of daily bidding at the end of every day, reports economictimes.com. As much as 2,354.55 megahertz (MHz) of frequencies are being put up for auction in seven bands — 700 Mhz, 800 Mhz, 900 Mhz, 1800 Mhz, 2100 Mhz, 2300 Mhz and 2500 MHz. The radiowaves can be used for 2G, 3G and high-speed 4G mobile services. This is more than the cumulative spectrum holding of the top four operators.

While Jio, Airtel and RCom have pan-India 4G spectrum, Vodafone and Idea Cellular have an opportunity to bid for airwaves to expand their 4G service footprint for competitive advantage in the market.