Speeches of controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik were being examined by the Government : Rajnath Singh

New Delhi, July 8 : Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that speeches of controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik were being examined by the government and appropriate action will be taken.

Naik is under the scanner following revelations that two of the five young militants who massacred 20 hostages, including an Indian, at a popular cafe in Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka on July 1, drew their inspiration from his speeches.

“We have taken cognisance of Zakir Naik’s speeches and necessary instructions have been issued in this regard. His speeches/CDs are being examined and whatever is justified will be done,” Singh told the media here.

“As far as the government of India is concerned, we will not compromise on terrorism at any cost,” he added.

Naik, founder of Mumbai-based Islamic Research Foundation, is banned in Britain and Canada for his hate speeches aimed against other religions.