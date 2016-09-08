Speed of trains may not increase, but PM Modi increasing speed of surging fares: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, September 8: After the government announced a surge pricing on tickets for high-speed trains, the Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that it is PM Modi’s policy to provide benefits to rich industrialist by looting the common people.

“The speed of train might not increase, but PM Modi has increased the speed of surging fares. Modi’s model is to steal from the public and gift it to some industrial friends,” Gandhi tweeted.

Echoing similar sentiments, Congressspokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that the hiking the fares indicates that the Prime Minister is least concerned about the common people.

“Like Ola and Uber, PM Modi has imposed his surged price policy on Duronto, Rajdhani and Shatabi also. By surging the fare of trains by 50%, in the midst of the festive season and with the rising inflation, PM Modi has proved that he is not concerned about the public. After coming in power, in past 25 months, the fares has been raised to 20% and has raised the freight price twice,” Surjewala said.

The Ministry of Railway on Wednesday said that surge pricing will be introduced for train tickets with prices rising 10 per cent for every 10 per cent of tickets berths sold.

This revision of pricing will be made on Rajdhani, Duronto and Shatabdi trains from September 9.

Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also opposed the surged pricing in Railways and demanded its roll back.