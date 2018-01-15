Speeding car gets stuck in upper floor of a building!

California, US, Jan 15: A speeding car in California found its way to the upper floor of an office building.

The car was hurled into the upper floor of a building after it hit a road divider, US media reports said.

The crash, which left one half of the vehicle hanging out of the building, occurred early on Sunday morning.


Police said that both people who were in the car during the crash survived with minor injuries.

Police told US media, that the driver had allegedly used drugs and was in hospital for observation.

One of the two people managed to get out of the car but the other person was stuck inside the hanging car for more than an hour.

He was rescued after the fire tenders arrived. Police said the accident also set a small fire which was doused by fire tenders.

