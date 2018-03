Kolkata, Dec 19 (IANS) A policeman was killed in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas on Monday when a speeding vehicle hit him while he was crossing a road, police said.

Sabir Ali, 55, posted at the Barasat police station, was hit on Jessor Road. Witnesses said the Kolkata-bound van jumped a traffic signal.

While the police seized the vehicle, the driver escaped.

–IANS

