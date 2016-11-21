Spice jet offers one way all inclusive offer of Rs737 for domestic travel

Chennai, Nov 21: SpiceJet has announced a one-way all inclusive fare of Rs 737 for domestic travel to select destinations from January 9 to October 28, 2017. The sale is open till November 24, 2016 and is applicable on sectors covering upto 500 kilometers. This includes the following routes- Chennai – Coimbatore – Chennai, Jammu- Srinagar – Jammu, Chandigarh – Srinagar – Chandigarh and Agartala – Guwahati.

Tickets can be booked on www.spicejet.com. Bookings can also be done on online travel portals, SpiceJet mobile app, through travel agents and airport offices. Tickets are refundable and dates are changeable after a change fee and fare difference payment.

Tickets can be booked on www.spicejet.com. Bookings can also be done on online travel portals, SpiceJet mobile app, through travel agents and airport offices. Tickets are refundable and dates are changeable after a change fee and fare difference payment.