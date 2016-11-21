Spice jet offers one way all inclusive offer of Rs737 for domestic travel

November 21, 2016 | By :

Chennai, Nov 21: SpiceJet has announced a one-way all inclusive fare of Rs 737 for domestic travel to select destinations from January 9 to October 28, 2017. The sale is open till November 24, 2016 and is applicable on sectors covering upto 500 kilometers. This includes the following routes- Chennai – Coimbatore – Chennai, Jammu- Srinagar – Jammu, Chandigarh – Srinagar – Chandigarh and Agartala – Guwahati.

Tickets can be booked on www.spicejet.com. Bookings can also be done on online travel portals, SpiceJet mobile app, through travel agents and airport offices. Tickets are refundable and dates are changeable after a change fee and fare difference payment.

Tickets can be booked on www.spicejet.com. Bookings can also be done on online travel portals, SpiceJet mobile app, through travel agents and airport offices. Tickets are refundable and dates are changeable after a change fee and fare difference payment.

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
Fly with SpiceJet on their Republic Day offer price starting from Rs 769
Xioami Mi Max 2 may be available in offers as low as Rs1500
Serial offender Diwakar Reddy should be blacklisted from Parliament, says Congress over Visakhapatnam airport issue
Spicejet, GoAir, Jet Airways and Vistara joins Indigo and Air India, barring TDP MP Diwakar Reddy from flying
Attractive offers in Flipkart, Shopclues aiming to clear stock before GST rollout
Spicejet teams up with Lufthansa Systems to offer passengers in-flight entertainment
BSNL gives telcos a run for their money ,offers Rs36 for a GB mobile data
Top