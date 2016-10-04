SpiceJet announces tickets sales starting at Rs 888 for domestic and Rs3699 for international flights in Diwali season

NewDelhi,Oct4:Domestic budget carrier SpiceJet Tuesday announced special festival sale, offering fliers one-way all inclusive airfares as low as Rs 888 for domestic and Rs 3,699 for overseas flights for a limited period. The flights under the offer can be booked from today till October 7 while the journey can be undertaken between November 8 and April 13 next year, SpiceJet said in a release.

The seats available under the special festival sale are limited and on first-come-first-served basis, it added.

The domestic routes routes avaible for discounted fares include Bengaluru–Kochi, Delhi–Dehradun, Chennai, among others, while within the international sector, the sale offer comes for routes such as Chennai–Colombo routes, SpiceJet said.