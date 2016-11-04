Spicejet bans passengers for carrying Galaxy Note 7 in hand,baggage or cargo

November 4, 2016 | By :

NewDelhi,Nov4:SpiceJet on Thursday said passengers are prohibited from carrying Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphones in hand, check-in baggages and cargo.

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), last month, had issued a fresh advisory on Galaxy Note 7 asking passengers not to carry them onboard flights.

“Passengers are not permitted to carry the Galaxy Note 7 onboard, in hand baggage, check-in baggage or even as cargo in any of the SpiceJet flights,” the carrier said in a release.

This announcement follows the recent DGCA advisory issued to all airlines, it added.

“In light of recent incidents involving Samsung Galaxy Note 7 devices, travelling public and airlines are advised to ensure there is no carriage of Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphone devices onboard including as checked in luggage/cargo on any aircraft on flight to, from or within India,” DGCA said in a circular on 17 October.

There have been incidents of the smartphone’s battery exploding in various countries.

On 9 September, the watchdog had completely banned the use of Galaxy Note 7 onboard flights as also carrying them in checked-in baggage.

Many overseas airlines have also imposed similar ban on carrying and use of Galaxy Note 7 onboard flights.

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
Fly with SpiceJet on their Republic Day offer price starting from Rs 769
EasyJet ground staff at Nice airport in France had punched one of its passengers in the face while he was holding a baby
Railway Board chairman has asked the passengers to carry home-cooked food during travel
Body parts that could belong to passengers killed in one or other of two Air India plane crash found on Mont Blanc in the French Alps
London Underground tube service to subway passengers by adopting gender-neutral announcements.
Nine people died and 28 are missing after a multi-decked tourist boat carrying about 170 passengers sank in Colombia’s Penol-Guatape reservoir
Top