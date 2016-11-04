Spicejet bans passengers for carrying Galaxy Note 7 in hand,baggage or cargo

NewDelhi,Nov4:SpiceJet on Thursday said passengers are prohibited from carrying Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphones in hand, check-in baggages and cargo.

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), last month, had issued a fresh advisory on Galaxy Note 7 asking passengers not to carry them onboard flights.

“Passengers are not permitted to carry the Galaxy Note 7 onboard, in hand baggage, check-in baggage or even as cargo in any of the SpiceJet flights,” the carrier said in a release.

This announcement follows the recent DGCA advisory issued to all airlines, it added.

“In light of recent incidents involving Samsung Galaxy Note 7 devices, travelling public and airlines are advised to ensure there is no carriage of Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphone devices onboard including as checked in luggage/cargo on any aircraft on flight to, from or within India,” DGCA said in a circular on 17 October.

There have been incidents of the smartphone’s battery exploding in various countries.

On 9 September, the watchdog had completely banned the use of Galaxy Note 7 onboard flights as also carrying them in checked-in baggage.

Many overseas airlines have also imposed similar ban on carrying and use of Galaxy Note 7 onboard flights.