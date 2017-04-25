Spicejet teams up with Lufthansa Systems to offer passengers in-flight entertainment

Gurugram, Apr 25: Air services provider SpiceJet is all set to now offer in-flight entertainment (IFE) and e-commerce soon as it has joined hands with Lufthansa Systems to equip its whole fleet with BoardConnect Portable offered by the latter.

The new service will allow SpiceJet passengers to do shopping, stream movies, cricket and other content from select platforms offered by the airline. The airline signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with Lufthansa Systems to this effect after the Aircraft Interiors Expo (AIX) in Hamburg, SpiceJet said in a statement. Ajay Singh, CMD, SpiceJet said, ‘Enhancing customer experience and comfort on-board has always been our prime focus at SpiceJet.

SpiceJet expects to be the first LCC in India to provide this unique entertainment and shopping experience to its customers. This is yet another step towards ensuring a Red, Hot and Spicy experience for our customers every time they step into a SpiceJet flight.’ Norbert Mueller, Senior Vice President BoardConnect, Lufthansa Systems said, ‘We are looking forward to team up with SpiceJet for a fast and smooth roll-out project