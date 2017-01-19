SpiceJet to restart twin daily flight services on Delhi-Surat route

January 19, 2017 | By :
SpiceJet to restart twin daily flight services on Delhi-Surat route

New Delhi, Jan 19 : Budget passenger carrier SpiceJet on Thursday said it will relaunch its twin daily direct flights on the Delhi-Surat route effective from March 26 next.

The airline has offered an all-inclusive introductory promotional fare starting at Rs 2,257 for travel to Delhi from Surat and Rs 2,299 for travel to Surat from Delhi for a limited period.

According to the low cost carrier (LCC), the new flight is part of the company’s enhanced summer schedule and will further augment its connectivity in the domestic sector.

“While the year 2016 has witnessed a sharp growth in air passenger traffic, a large count today still remains untapped who travel from tier II cities,” Shilpa Bhatia, Senior Vice President, Commercial, SpiceJet, was quoted as saying in a statement.

“Surat being an important economic hub of Gujarat, has always been a critical market for us, especially from the point of view of serving our business travellers.”

Currently, SpiceJet operates 340 average daily flights to 45 destinations, including 39 domestic and six international.

–IANS

ppg-rv/dg

Tags: , , , , , , ,
Related News
Dense fog engulfs Delhi as cold wave intensifies
Rashtriya Raksha Mahayagya: Red Fort in Delhi going to witness a Vedic yagya’ under BJP MP Maheish Girri
Fly with SpiceJet on their Republic Day offer price starting from Rs 769
17 feared dead in fire at Delhi’s Bawana industrial area
Fresh election on cards in Delhi? AAP MLA feels so
Glanders disease scare: Delhi to ban entry and exit of horses, mules and donkeys
Top