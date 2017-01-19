SpiceJet to restart twin daily flight services on Delhi-Surat route

New Delhi, Jan 19 : Budget passenger carrier SpiceJet on Thursday said it will relaunch its twin daily direct flights on the Delhi-Surat route effective from March 26 next.

The airline has offered an all-inclusive introductory promotional fare starting at Rs 2,257 for travel to Delhi from Surat and Rs 2,299 for travel to Surat from Delhi for a limited period.

According to the low cost carrier (LCC), the new flight is part of the company’s enhanced summer schedule and will further augment its connectivity in the domestic sector.

“While the year 2016 has witnessed a sharp growth in air passenger traffic, a large count today still remains untapped who travel from tier II cities,” Shilpa Bhatia, Senior Vice President, Commercial, SpiceJet, was quoted as saying in a statement.

“Surat being an important economic hub of Gujarat, has always been a critical market for us, especially from the point of view of serving our business travellers.”

Currently, SpiceJet operates 340 average daily flights to 45 destinations, including 39 domestic and six international.

–IANS

ppg-rv/dg