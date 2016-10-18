Spirited talk on web safety by 15-year-old girl from Pune in Google Summit contest

PUNE,Oct18: The Google Global Summit held at the search engine’s headquarters in San Francisco from September 28 to October 1 saw a spirited presentation on web safety from 15-year-old Vaidehi Reddy from Pune – India’s sole representative as a ‘web ranger’.

Vaidehi, a standard XI humanities student in Army Public School, initially thought the invitation from Googlewas a prank and had to be convinced by the principal that it was for real. The ‘web rangers’ initiative aims to educate young people on responsible online behaviour and safety.

“Most of my spare time, I am online and that is when I came to know about this web ranger contest. I entered by making a two-minute video about web safety and was selected. The experience at Google was awesome,” Vaidehi said.

The entire trip for Vaidehi and her mother Gayatri was paid for by Google. “After the selection of the video, it was mandatory to speak in various educational institutes about web safety. We went to 13 schools to spread awareness on web safety where Vaidehi talked and I acted as her assistant holding up charts for her use,” Gayatri added.

Vaidehi, who likes to paint, wants to become a graphic designer. “After seeing how amazing a workplace Google is, I want to become their graphic designer. More students should participate in the contest,” she said.The contest is announced by Google in December and is open to all students.

Vaidehi’s mother added that the video had to be made by the student without any professional help as Google has means to find out if any help is taken.