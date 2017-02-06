Spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi Devi, to visit Chennai

Chennai, Feb 6: Spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi Devi, fondly known as ‘Amma’ by her devotees, today arrived at the Brahmasthanam Temple at Mata Amritanandamayi Math, in the city to participate in its 27th anniversary celebrations.
She would be in the city for two days till tomorrow and offer darshan to her devotees.
Already a large number of her devotees from various parts of the city have thronged the Brahmasthanam to see her blessings.
The two-day spiritual programme included Amma’s satsang, bhajans, guided meditation and darshan on both days.
The events also included meditation, special poojas and homams.

