Split captaincy does not work: MS Dhoni

January 13, 2017 | By :
India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni centre of attraction in optional practice session.

New Delhi, Jan 13: MS Dhoni’s first press conference after quitting captaincy. Highlights…

“I have always believed that split captaincy doesn’t work.

“In India one captain formula works. Virat was always ready to take over. I thought it was the right time to give Virat the job.

“Virat and I have always been close. Virat always wants to contribute. Virat always wanted to improve and that is why he is so successful. Will share my imputs with Virat.

“It’s been a journey of ups and downs for me.  Overall it has been a journey that I really enjoyed. Brings a smile to my face.

“Don’t have any regrets. ODI captaincy easier than Tests.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down as Indias limited-overs captain on January 4, but will still be available for selection. Dhoni who guided India to victory in the 2007 World T20 and 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup has captained the men in blue in 199 ODis and 72 T20s.

Tags: , ,
Related News
In July Indian Cricket team to tour Ireland for two T20Is
All good things come to an end for Yuvraj Singh
Stiff Contest for job of Coach; Now, Venkatesh Prasad joins the list of applicants
Australian Cricket Captain Steven Smith
Australian Captain apologises for ‘slip of emotions’ after India win
Central Government rejected Padma awards for MS Dhoni, Arnab Goswami, Ram Rahim: Report
MS Dhoni rescued safely from hotel fire
Top