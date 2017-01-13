Split captaincy does not work: MS Dhoni

New Delhi, Jan 13: MS Dhoni’s first press conference after quitting captaincy. Highlights…

“I have always believed that split captaincy doesn’t work.

“In India one captain formula works. Virat was always ready to take over. I thought it was the right time to give Virat the job.

“Virat and I have always been close. Virat always wants to contribute. Virat always wanted to improve and that is why he is so successful. Will share my imputs with Virat.

“It’s been a journey of ups and downs for me. Overall it has been a journey that I really enjoyed. Brings a smile to my face.

“Don’t have any regrets. ODI captaincy easier than Tests.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down as Indias limited-overs captain on January 4, but will still be available for selection. Dhoni who guided India to victory in the 2007 World T20 and 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup has captained the men in blue in 199 ODis and 72 T20s.