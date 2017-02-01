Spoonful’ of dextrose gel forges stronger bond between mother and baby

Washington D.C., Feb. 01 : In a latest development, a study has found out that just like a ‘spoonful of sugar’ a non-invasive treatment of ‘dextrose gel’ to a newborn will keep the baby close to its mother and away from diseases.

Researchers at the University at Buffalo, stated that a dose of dextrose gel administered into a baby’s cheek, along with regular feedings can raise babies’ blood sugar, allowing them to stay with their mothers, which promotes breastfeeding.

Because this method can eliminate the need for intravenous fluids, which has to be done in the Newborn Intensive Care Unit, it also saves health care costs.

Newborns with hypoglycemia, or low blood sugar, are becoming more common worldwide, as a result of the growing number of mothers who are overweight, obese or diabetic.

Breastfed newborns may be treated with supplementary formula feedings or, if that fails, with intravenous fluids, which requires mother and baby to be separated for hours or days at a time.

Both processes interfere with mother-baby bonding and reduce the chances that exclusive breastfeeding will be established upon discharge from the hospital.

Pediatrician Satyan Lakshminrusimha said that, “Breaks my heart to see mother and baby separated right after birth”.

She further said, “Birthing is stressful enough, it’s further upsetting to a young mother, especially a first-time mother, if she is not able to breastfeed her baby because of low glucose so that the baby needs IV therapy.”

The findings are not only improving outcomes for hypoglycemic newborns, they are also leading to new ways to prevent hypoglycemia.(ANI)