Sports Ministry to send showcause notice to IOA

New Delhi , Dec 28: Vijay Goel, Minister of State for Sports (Independent Charge), on Wednesday said the ministry would be sending a show cause notice to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and won’t be having any dealings with them until both Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Chautala are removed as life presidents of the organisation.

“The appointments of Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Chautala as IOA life presidents are not acceptable to us. I have been very much disappointed by this decision of the IOA as there are corruption and criminal charges against both of them,” Goel told reporters.

“We are sending IOA a show cause notice. We won’t be dealing with them on any issue until both Kalmadi and Chautala are removed,” he added.

The IOA, during its annual general meeting in Chennai, named Kalmadi and Chautala as life time presidents.

Kalmadi, tainted by the 2010 New Delhi Commonwealth Games corruption scandal, was also the former Athletics Federation of India president.

Chautala, headed Indian Olympic Association between 2012 and 2014, when it was suspended by the International Olympic Committee. The ban was lifted in February 2014.

(ANI)