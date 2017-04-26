Spot the snake hidden in plain sight within the leaves

NEW DELHI,April26:  It’s a real life puzzle, albeit a deadly one. A Twitter-user named Helen posted a picture on the micro blogging website recently, challenging fellow-tweeple to find the snake in the picture. The pic was sent to her by a ‘HERper’ – somebody who searches for amphibians and reptiles. A lot of people on Twitter were left stumped, completely failing to see the reptile. So take a look and see if you can spot the snake? Hint: Look carefully, it’s hiding in plain sight:

Helen, according to her bio, is a Ph.D student in the Grace Lab at FIT studying pythons, boas, pitvipers. It still took her a good two minutes to spot the snake. If you haven’t found it yet, she has helpfully pointed it out:

And, just to emphasise how dangerous exactly the outdoors are if you don’t look where you’re going, Helen also points out that the snake is a venomous Agkistrodon contortrix, aka, a copperhead snake.

Well, did you manage to find the snake by yourself? Do let us know using the comments section below.

