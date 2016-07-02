Sprinter Usain Bolt withdraws from 100m final at Jamaican Olympic trials

KINGSTON (Jamaica) July 2: Jamaican officials say Usain Bolt has withdrawn from his country’s National Senior Championships, citing an unspecified injury that casts doubt on whether he will appear at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics next month.

The national meet serves as the Olympic trials. Bolt had qualified for the 100-meter final on Friday night, and was scheduled to compete in the 200-meter events Saturday and Sunday. He could apply for a medical exemption and still run in Rio.

Bolt issued a statement after withdrawing from the rest of the Jamaica senior trials: “After feeling discomfort in my hamstring after the first round last night and then again in the semi-final tonight I was examined by the Chief Doctor of the National Championships and diagnosed with a Grade 1 tear. I have submitted a medical exemption to be excused from the 100m final and the remainder of the National Championships. I will seek treatment immediately and hope to show fitness at the London Anniversary Games on July 22 to earn selection for the Olympic Games in Rio.”

Bolt won Olympic gold in the 100 in both Beijing in 2008 and London in 2012. No one has ever won the 100-meter race at the Olympics three times.

Bolt did not show any signs of distress as he changed clothes and left the finish area after his semi-final race on Friday.

Bolt’s longtime rival Yohan Blake won the 100 title and formally qualified for the Rio Olympics – but only after a false-start disqualification call against him was overturned after review.

Blake, who finished second to Bolt at the London Games in the 100, said he was confident that the world-record-holder will be in Rio.

“No doubt, no doubt, no doubt,” Blake said. “It’s just a caution measure. He’s good. Just being cautious.”

But even after Blake regrouped and prevailed, all the buzz was about Bolt and his status going forward especially since the national meet serves as the Jamaican Olympic trials.

He’s not out of the Rio Games, but his status hinges now on how he does at a meet in London in three weeks.