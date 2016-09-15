Spurned lover hacks woman to death, attempts suicide in Coimbatore

Coimbatore,Sept15: A 23-year-old woman was hacked to death at her house in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore on Wednesday night, allegedly by a man whose proposal she had rejected.

S Dhanya was alone at home when one Zahir allegedly entered through the backdoor of the house and attacked her with a sickle.

The accused, a mill worker, had known Dhanya for a year, but her parents refused his proposal of marriage to their daughter.

According to a report in NDTV, S Dhanya, who was already engaged to be married, was alone at home when one Zahir allegedly entered through the backdoor of the house and attacked her with a sickle after she spurned his advances.

Zahir then allegedly attempted suicide by consuming poison after killing Dhanya. He has been admitted to an ICU ward of a hospital in Palakkad, said the report.

In a similar incident this year, 24-year-old Swathi, employed with software giant Infosys, was hacked to death around on June 24 while waiting to board a train at Nungambakkam Railway Station.