Squirrel meme goes berserk with its nuts

These eager squirrels have turned to axes, saws and hammers to prise open their favourite nut snacks.

Swedish snapper Geert Weggen used a series of miniature props to give the impression the rodents were hard at work.

Geert, from Bispgarden, Sweden, uses a special outdoor studio to capture the squirrels in action.

The 48-year-old said: “I wanted to create a series of photos with the idea asking what if squirrels have a hard time to actually open the nuts they collect.

“Maybe they have bad teeth and have to find another way into them?”

“For some months I have been looking for different nutcrackers or tools.

“The small saw I only shot two photos before it disappeared along with the nut into the forest.”

One thing is for sure, these furry critters walnut stop until they’ve cracked it.