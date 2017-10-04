Squirrel meme goes berserk with its nuts

Squirrel meme goes berserk with its nuts

These eager squirrels have turned to axes, saws and hammers to prise open their favourite nut snacks.

Hammer time . . . this squirrel is hitting back
Axe factor. . . rodent has an idea
Swedish snapper Geert Weggen used a series of miniature props to give the impression the rodents were hard at work.

Geert, from Bispgarden, Sweden, uses a special outdoor studio to capture the squirrels in action.

The 48-year-old said: “I wanted to create a series of photos with the idea asking what if squirrels have a hard time to actually open the nuts they collect.

“Maybe they have bad teeth and have to find another way into them?”

Cracking job. . . this tooled-up tree dweller has his eyes on prize
He saw he conquered .  .  .  snack attack
Show your metal. . . using a nutcracker to get inside
Wrecking ball . . .  partners in crime caught in the act
Nutcase . . . squirrel tries to break open his dinner
Squeezy does it . . . cheeky critter tucks in
“For some months I have been looking for different nutcrackers or tools.

“The small saw I only shot two photos before it disappeared along with the nut into the forest.”

One thing is for sure, these furry critters walnut stop until they’ve cracked it.

