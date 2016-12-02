Sridevi’s daughter Jhanvi Kapoor to be launched by Dharma Productions

Mumbai,Dec2: Filmmaker Boney Kapoor recently confirmed that his and Sridevi’s elder daughter Jhanvi Kapoor will be making her Bollywood debut with director Karan Johar.
As reported by DNA, Boney Kapoor has put an end to all speculations and confirmed that Jhanvi will make her first foray into Bollywood under Johar’s banner Dharma Productions. Boney Kapoor said, “Karan has been talking to us about a film for Jhanvi and we’ve given consent. But we don’t know which project it would be.”
There are rumours that Johar will feature Jhanvi for the remake of the Marathi blockbuster ‘Sairat’ that was directed by Nagar Manjukle. He said, “Since Karan has recently acquired the remake rights of ‘Sairat’ it is being presumed that our daughter would be launched in this project.”
Earlier there were reports Johar was considering Jhanvi for ‘Student of the Year 2’, the prequel of ‘Student of the Year’.
