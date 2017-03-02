Sreesanth approaches Kerala High Court to lift life ban

Kochi, Mar 02: Former Indian Cricketer Shanthakumaran Sreesanth (S Sreesanth) has approached Kerala High Court seeking a directive to the BCCI to lift the life ban imposed on him after the 2013 Indian Premier League spot-fixing scandal.

The Board Of Control For Cricket In India have denied the cricketer from playing any form of the sport despite Sreesanth being acquitted by Delhi High Court of all spot-fixing charges.

The KMalayali cricketer was arrested in the midst of the 2013 edition of IPL and was lodged at the Tihar jail.

While filing an appeal in the Kerala High Court on Wednesday, Sreesanth pointed out that a sessions court in Delhi had discharged all the accused, including him, in the case on July 25, 2015.

Sreesanth, the right-arm fast-medium-pace bowler, mentioned that he had asked the Indian Cricket Control Board to revoke the ban after the sessions court judgement and after it refused to evoke, he had sent a legal notice to the board on February 16, 2017. The Board Of Control For Cricket In India did not respond to that too.

The 34-year-old young bowler had written to former CAG Vinod Rai last month, who heads the Apex Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) of the BCCI, seeking justice as he has lost 4 years.

Sreesanth also pointed out that he was invited by Scotland’s Glenroth Club for playing premier league there from the first week of April this year, for which a no-objection certificate from the BCCI was mandatory.

Though he had made a specific request to the Cricket Control Board for the NOC on February 11, there had been no response.

Sreesanth mentioned that he needed the no-objection certificate before March 2 to join the Scottish club and start prepare for the premier league.

Hence, he has pleaded with the Kerala High Court to direct the Board Of Control For Cricket In India (BCCI) to issue the no-objection certificate for playing in Scotland.

Shanthakumaran Sreesanth is just the second Keralite to represent India and in his short career he has played in 27 Tests taking 87 wickets and picked up 75 wickets from 53 ODIs and 7 wickets from 10 T20 Internationals.