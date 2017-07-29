Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University students protested on the campus, demanding jobs for them in the horticulture sector

Hyderabad,July29:Hyderabad sources have made a statement that Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University students protested on the campus on Thursday demanding jobs for them in the horticulture sector.

Meanwhile, a representation was submitted to the administration which reads, “The Telangana government has been implementing a lot of new schemes and technologies to uplift the horticulture sector in the state. But when it comes to employment, the opportunities are meager compared to other allied sectors like agriculture and veterinary.”

Accordingly, Srikanth, one of the protesters said that the management is trying to foil their protest by snapping the power supply and curtailing mess facilities. He said over 3,500 unemployed horticulture graduates are waiting for jobs. About 120 agricultural officers and 1,311 agriculture extension officers, 150 veterinary surgeons have been recruited of late. However, only 73 horticulture officers were recruited previously with no fresh recruitment.