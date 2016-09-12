Sri Lanka appoints new Airforce chief

Colombo, Sept 12: Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena today appointed Air Marshal Kapila Jayampathi as the new Air Force Commander and has promoted him to the rank of Air Marshal, Defence Ministry said.

Jayampathi will replace the former Commander Gagana Bulathsinhala who retired at the age of 55.

Jayampathy joined Sri Lanka Air Force on March 5, 1982 as an officer cadet and was commissioned as a Pilot Officer in General Duties branch of No 4 Squadron Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF).

In December 2009, he took over duties as the Base Commander Sri Lanka Air Force Base China Bay.

Later, when SLAF Base China Bay was upgraded and renamed as the Air Force Academy, he was re-designated as the Commandant of the Air Force Academy.

During Bulathsinhalas tenure, the cabinet decided to buy new fighter jets for the Airforce although the sale is yet to take place