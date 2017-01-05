Sri Lanka arrests 10 Indian fishermen

Colombo, Jan 5 (IANS) Sri Lanka on Thursday arrested 10 Indian fishermen for poaching in its waters.

The arrested fishermen and their trawlers were taken to a naval base where they were handed over to local authorities in Jaffna town, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier this week, Sri Lanka urged India to end bottom trawling in order to resolve a long standing fishing dispute.

India and Sri Lanka are divided by a narrow strip of sea. Sri Lanka routinely arrests Indian fishermen who fish in its waters.

