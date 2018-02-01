Sri Lanka beats India by 5 wickets in the opening match of 2018 Nidahas Trophy

Colombo: Kusal and Thisara Perera guide Sri Lanka to 5 wicket win against India in 2018 Nidahas tri-nation Twenty20 series at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday.

India scored 174-5 by batting first which Sri Lanka could chase the target easily before nine balls remaining

Indian spinner Washington Sundar delivered the perfect start to India by dismissing Kusal Mendis.

But Kusal Perera soon changed direction by hitting 66 runs from 37 balls and put Sri Lanka in command in a matter of few overs.

Despite losing partners at the other end Kusal Perera was taking the attack to the opposition consistently which broke the confidence of Indian bowlers.

Although Indian spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Sundar bounced back with a few crucial wickets, could not continue the flow of taking wickets.

Sri Lankan master players Thisara Perera and Dasun Shanaka played crucial cameos to steer the hosts to the end line and take the tournament favourites.