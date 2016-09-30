Sri Lanka pulls out of SAARC summit in Islamabad

Colombo, Sep 30: Sri Lanka pulls out of the Islamabad SAARC summit. Sri Lanka joins Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Bhutan in announcing that it will not attend the 19th SAARC summit in Islamabad in November.

India has already stated that it will not be able to attend the summit following the Uri attack.

Lanka said today that the atmosphere is not conducive to holding the summit. That leaves only Maldives and Nepal willing to attend SAARC.

All the countries, in different ways, blamed Pakistan for the current atmosphere and said it was not conducive for the summit. A formal announcement of the summit postponement will be made in Kathmandu in the next few days, since key government interlocutors in Nepal are not present in Kathmandu.