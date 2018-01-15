Sri Lanka reinstates ban on alcohol sale to women

| By : Web Desk

Colombo, January 15: Sri Lankan government reinstated the ban on alcohol sale to women, days after lifting it. The law that prohibits women from buying alcohol was lifted first time in nearly four decades.

Sri Lankan president, Maithripala Sirisena said that he had instructed the finance minister, Mangala Samaraweera, to revoke the decision which was made just a week back. The president on Sunday officially announced that the decision to relax the 1979 law would be repealed immediately.

The 1979 law prohibits the sale of any type of alcohol to women and it was revoked after 39 years on the grounds of gender neutrality.