Sri Lanka reinstates ban on alcohol sale to women

January 15, 2018 | By : Web Desk
Sri Lanka reinstates the ban on alcohol sale to women

Colombo, January 15: Sri Lankan government reinstated the ban on alcohol sale to women, days after lifting it. The law that prohibits women from buying alcohol was lifted first time in nearly four decades.

Sri Lankan president, Maithripala Sirisena said that he had instructed the finance minister, Mangala Samaraweera, to revoke the decision which was made just a week back. The president on Sunday officially announced that the decision to relax the 1979 law would be repealed immediately.

The 1979 law prohibits the sale of any type of alcohol to women and it was revoked after 39 years on the grounds of gender neutrality.

Tags: ,
Related News
Now, women can purchase alcohol in Sri Lanka: Government lifts ban on alcohol sales to women
Oorkavalthurai court of Sri Lanka remands 12 Tamil Nadu fishermen
Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Tilak Marapana meets Sushma Swaraj
Unbeaten throughout long tour of T20 India’s Men in Blue to conclude on high note, Sri Lanka to play for pride
300th ODI: Dhoni to come up with memorable performance in his milestone encounter
Slowly n steadily, with sensible batting of Bhuvi n Dhoni, India wins over Lanka in Pallekele ODI
Top