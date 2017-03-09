Sri Lanka To Release 85 Indian Fishermen Soon

New Delhi, March 09: All 85 fishermen, who are in custody of the Sri Lankan Government, would be released soon, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

“The Government of Sri Lanka has informed the High Commission of India in Colombo that all 85 Indian fishermen, currently in custody, will be released. We understand that the instructions in this regard to the concerned authorities in Sri Lanka have been issued. We are awaiting further orders within Sri Lanka in this regard,” MEA official spokesperson Gopal Baglay told the media in Delhi.

With regards to the killing of an Indian fisherman allegedly by the Sri Lankan Navy, Bagley said that the High Commission has reached to “the highest possible levels in Colombo” and was assured of “thorough investigation” into the matter.

Responding to the claims of suspected shooting by the Sri Lankan Navy, Bagley said, “The Sri Lankan Government and the navy have maintained that there has been no firing from their side. However, they have agreed to thoroughly investigate the matter. We should await the result of the investigation.”

A group of Indian fishermen, who were fishing between Danushkodi and Katchatheevu off the Tamil Nadu coast, were allegedly fired upon by the Sri Lankan Navy in which one fisherman was killed.