Colombo, Jan 13: Several districts in Sri Lanka would face severe drought conditions in the coming three weeks as very little rain was expected, the country’s disaster management officials said on Friday.

Disaster management officials were quoted by Xinhua news agency as saying that at least 10,000 people were affected by the ongoing drought, which, it called “the worst drought in four decades”. The numbers were expected to increase in the coming weeks.

Drinking water was distributed in 17 districts to families who faced a severe water shortage and President Maithripala Sirisena said that the tri-forces were also deployed to assist people in the affected areas.

Disaster Management Minister Anura Yapa said the government was gearing up to deal with drought relief, including food and water but early conservation efforts could help mitigate the coming crisis.

