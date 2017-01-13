Sri Lanka would face severe drought conditions in the coming three weeks

January 13, 2017 | By :
summer
Weather extremes in summer are purely man-made: Study.

Colombo, Jan 13: Several districts in Sri Lanka would face severe drought conditions in the coming three weeks as very little rain was expected, the country’s disaster management officials said on Friday.

Disaster management officials were quoted by Xinhua news agency as saying that at least 10,000 people were affected by the ongoing drought, which, it called “the worst drought in four decades”. The numbers were expected to increase in the coming weeks.

Drinking water was distributed in 17 districts to families who faced a severe water shortage and President Maithripala Sirisena said that the tri-forces were also deployed to assist people in the affected areas.

Disaster Management Minister Anura Yapa said the government was gearing up to deal with drought relief, including food and water but early conservation efforts could help mitigate the coming crisis.

–IANS

Tags: ,
Related News
South Africa’s Cape Town to become first city with no water from this April
Sri Lanka reinstates ban on alcohol sale to women
Now, women can purchase alcohol in Sri Lanka: Government lifts ban on alcohol sales to women
Oorkavalthurai court of Sri Lanka remands 12 Tamil Nadu fishermen
Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Tilak Marapana meets Sushma Swaraj
Unbeaten throughout long tour of T20 India’s Men in Blue to conclude on high note, Sri Lanka to play for pride
Top