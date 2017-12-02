Sri Lankan Navy apprehends 20 Indian fishermen for poaching in Delft island

December 2, 2017 | By :
Sri Lankan Navy apprehends 20 Indian fishermen for poaching in Delft island. Photo: Representational Image

Sri Lanka,December 2: Sri Lankan Navy arrested around 20 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu with two fishing trawlers for poaching in Sri Lankan territorial waters, north and west of the Delft island yesterday night.

The fishermen that were arrested were taken to the naval base, SLNS Uttara in Kankesanthurai and was handed over to the Jaffna Assistant Director of Fisheries.

Previously on November 19, around four Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested and one boat near the Delft island was seized.

(ANI)

