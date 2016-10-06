Sri Lankan Navy attack Tamil Nadu fishermen; sinks boat, snaps fishing nets

Dhanushkodi, Oct 06: Sri Lankan Naval personnel allegedly attacked Tamil Nadu fishermen with stones besides ramming and sinking a mechanised boat and destroying fishing nets of several other vessels off Dhanushkodi, a Fishermen Association functionary said today.

The Lankan naval personnel cut fishing nets of about 70 boats and pelted stones and bottles forcing more than 2,000 fishermen in Rameshwaram to flee and return to the shore this morning, Tamil Nadu Mechanised Fishermen Association President P Sesuraja told reporters.

Windscreens of some of the boats suffered damage, he said. The fishermen from this region had put out to sea in 437 mechanised fishing boats last night and were fishing off Dhanushkodi sea when Lankan Naval personnel allegedly rammed their vessel against one of the boats, Sesuraja said.

