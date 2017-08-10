Sri Lankan Navy books 12 Fishermen from Rameswaram

Sri Lankan Navy books 12 Fishermen from Rameswaram.

Chennai, August 10: The Sri Lankan Navy has booked twelve fishermen from Rameswaram and took them down to Kankesanthurai Naval Camp where the interaction is going on. They got arrested with two boats near Delft Island. Another boat was damaged.

Sri Lankan Navy had earlier arrested eight fishermen from Tamil Nadu for fishing in the territorial waters of their island.

According to media reports, the two boats seized belong to Pudukottai district’s Kottaipattinam. Chandrasekhar, Assistant Director Fisheries Department mentioned about another incident that took place in the same place on Thursday. A boat got sunk in Neduntheevu coast which resulted in risking the life of four fishermen. Fortunately, they were rescued by fishermen from another boat and were brought to the shore.

