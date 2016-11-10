Sridevi says no boyfriends to Jhanvi Kapoor during acting

Mumbai,Nov10:When she was a young actor, Sridevi made the ‘Ask Mummy’ phrase popular in the fanzies of the time. It stood for a heroine’s political correctness, her disdain for sharing her thoughts on her co-star or any controversies, and a good girl image that was expected of heroines of yore.

Of course none of our young stars today look for their mum when asked to voice their thoughts on something. But Sridevi keeps her ‘Ask Mummy’ vibe alive even as she gets ready to be the mummy of the heroine.

We hear the lovely Jhanvi, who is rumoured to make her film debut next year, is being raised with strict diktats from her thespian mother. That is she cant’ have boyfriends.

We don’t just mean she isn’t allowed to date just yet, she isn’t even allowed any male friends. Perhaps this clause came about after pictures of Jhanvi kissing Sushil Kumar Shinde’s grandson, Shikhar Pahariya, surfaced two months ago.

We hear Sri was livid, and asked her to stop seeing him immediately. But is the New York-based Kapoor fireball listening?