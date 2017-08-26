Srijan Scam: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Deputy CM Sushil Modi under suspicion. FIR filed against NGO 

Patna/ Bihar, August 26: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday registered an FIR against Bhagalpur based NGO, Srijan Mahila Vikas Samiti in connection of Srijan Scam, involving alleged transfer of government funds to accounts of the non-government organisation in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district.

The FIR has also been registered against Director of Bank of Baroda (Saharsa), former director of Bank of Baroda (Bhagalpur), former cashier and head Assistant of land acquisition office (Saharsa). The accused have been booked under sections of criminal conspiracy, cheating, cheating by impersonation, and criminal breach of trust along with forgery of valuable security for cheating, and using as genuine forged documents under Section 120-B, 406, 409, 419, 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

CBI had began the investigation in the Srijan scam earlier on Thursday. According to sources, Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Sushil Modi could face heat for the same. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, along with Sushil, has come under suspicion in connection with the scam.

Last week, the Bihar CM recommended CBI to probe into Bhagalpur Srijan scam, after Rashtriya Janata Dal ( RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav accused him of “murdering democracy” in Bihar. Lalu had also alleged of a ‘foul play’ behind the delay in CBI’s investigation into the Srijan scam, in addition to accusing Nitish of ‘destroying’ all the evidence.

Meanwhile, Modi called his predecessor and Lalu Yadav’s son Tejashwi Yadav’s protests in the Assembly premises demanding the former’s resignation in connection with the Srijan scam as ‘shameful.’ The scam worth around Rs 1000 Crore occurred in Bihar between 2005 and 2013, when Modi was the finance minister of Bihar.

A Bhagalpur NGO named Srijan Mahila Sahyog Samiti, on the pretext of several welfare schemes, had embezzled crores of money from different accounts of district administration with the alleged help of government officials and bank staff.

