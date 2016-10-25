SriLankan Navy attack Indian fishing boats, destroying fishing nets

Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu Oct 25 : Sri Lankan Naval forces attacked several Indian fishing boats, destroyed fishing nets and chased away the fishermen while they were fishing near the controversial Katchatheevu Island at midnight last night.

The local fishermen, who returned to Rameswaram fishing jetty this morning alleged that the Sri Lankan Naval personnel hurled stones on Indian fishing boats and destroyed the fishing nets of more than a dozen boats, forcing them to retreat with huge loss.

However, no one was injured in the attack, they said.

Windscreens of some of the boats suffered damage, he said.

The fishermen from this region had put out to sea in 437 mechanised fishing boats last night and were fishing off Dhanushkodi sea when Lankan Naval personnel allegedly rammed their vessel against one of the boats, Sesuraja said.

Under the impact of the collision, the boat broke into two pieces and sank, he claimed, adding five fishermen on board were left to struggle in the sea till fellow fishermen rescued them.

The latest incident comes a day after five fishermen from Pudukottai District were detained by Sri Lankan Naval personnel along with their boat.

Condemning the incident, Sesuraja said such an attack taking place when Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was on a visit to India and holding talks with his counterpart Narendra Modi caused deep anguish.

“When the Prime Ministers of the two countries are holding talks, the attack on Indian fishermen has taken place.

Stating that the livelihood of the state fishermen was at stake, he said the two countries should hold talks and find a permanent solution to the problem of fishing in the Palk Strait.

An early resolution of the issue was important as more than 100 seized boats of Tamil Nadu fishermen were anchored in Lankan waters and faced the danger of suffering damage in view of the coming North East monsoon, he added.