Srinagar: All flights cancelled after IAF fighter jet crash lands, pilot safe

September 20, 2016

Srinagar, Sep 20: MIG-21 fighter jet overshoots runway while landing in Srinagar, pilot ejects safely, all flight operations stopped.

All flight operations at the Srinagar airport have come to a halt. The pilot of the aircraft evacuated unhurt.

The Srinagar airport handles 560 flights a week and operations have been running smoothly over the week owing to Eid celebrations in the state. The airport is located at a distance of about 12 km from the city.

