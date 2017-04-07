Srinagar-Jammu National Highway closed for 3rd consecutive day.

Srinagar/Jammu and Kashmir, April 7: After the landslide close to the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, connecting Kashmir Valley to the rest of the country, remained closed for the third consecutive day. The rains and snow have also triggered landslides and shooting stones which hinder traffic. The national highway is closed and no vehicle is being allowed to ply either from Jammu or Srinagar, according to an official from the Traffic Control Room.

The continuous rainfall in the regions along the highway triggered landslides and shooting stones at Seeri, Digdol, Gangroo, Panthyal and Ramsoo throughout yesterday. Th e unabated shooting stones also caused damage to the highway at these locations. No flow of traffic was permitted today keeping in view the safety and security of the commuters, the official said. He said the unfavourable weather is affecting the restoration work. Meanwhile, the plains in Kashmir received intermittent rains during the night, while some areas in the higher reaches experienced fresh snowfall.

A Meteorological Department official said there were reports of snowfall in some areas in the higher reaches of the Valley, while the plains received intermittent rainfall. South Kashmir’s Kokernag area recorded 79.9 mm of rainfall during the night, the official said, adding the neighbouring Qazigund and the tourist resort of Pahalgam each received 38.2 mm of rains till 08:30 AM. Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, received 19.5 mm of rains, while Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded 26.3 mm of rainfall, the official said. The weather is likely to improve from today, the official added.