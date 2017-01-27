SRK’s perfect ‘La La’ day with kids AbRam, Aryan, Suhana!

New Delhi [India], Jan. 27: Children can always the perfect stress buster!

After starting the New Year on a very busy note, courtesy ‘Raees,’ Shah Rukh Khan finally got an off to spend quality time with his children Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.

The 51-year-old actor made the most of it, from holding his little munchkin AbRam in his arms to having sweet conversations with Suhana and joking with Aryan.

Cherry on the top was signing off the day with Oscar-nominated movie ‘La La Land.’

“Off day.So lil one in arms. Sweet convo with daughter on fone & jokes with elder son. La La Land 2 fall in lov & sleep. Life is beautiful,” he wrote on Twitter, describing the day.

On the work front, the ‘Dilwale’ actor’s ‘Raees,’ starring Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, got released on Wednesday, just a day before the Republic Day.

SRK has lived the character on celluloid, as he plays the layered personality of Raees, who is less of a gangster and more of an impresario, garnering reverence, love and fear, with utmost ease and perfection.

The film has proved true to the audiences expectations and collected Rs. 20.46 crores at the Box-Office, on the first day. (ANI)