SRK on a ”dog day afternoon” in Amsterdam

New Delhi, Sep 19: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently shared a super-cute glimpse of his “dog day afternoon” while shooting for his upcoming romantic drama `The Ring` in Amsterdam.

The 50-year-old actor posted a boomerang video of a swimming dog and titled it as “A dog day afternoon feels fine with a dip & a bottle to the lips.”Just a day before, King Khan tweeted a video of him playing table tennis with a local journalist Anne-Sophie Brandlin on the sets of the movie.

#SRKOnInstagram ~ A dog day afternoon feels fine with a dip & a bottle to the lips ~ @iamsrk https://t.co/TIUtGmCYN1 pic.twitter.com/LoxUCmsvMi — SRK Universe Austria (@SRKAustria) September 18, 2016

Though the star was seen having lot of fun indulged in the sport, he eventually lost the match.”That moment when you play #pingpong with the great @iamsrk in #Amsterdam. Want a rematch? Then come to #Berlin, Anne captioned the video, she posted on twitter.

To it the `Fan` star replied, “U killed me!!!”On the work front, along with shooting for Imtiaz Ali`s `The Ring`, SRK is gearing up to release Gauri Shinde`s `Dear Zindagi` and Rahul Dholakia`s directorial action thriller `Raees.`

He also has animated flick `Koochie Koochie Hota Hai` in his kitty.