SRK and Katrina Kaif to dance in Gali Janardhan Reddy ‘s daughter Brahmani’s extravagant wedding

Bengaluru,Nov16:Mining baron and former Karnataka minister Janardhan Reddy’s daughter Brahmani is set to tie the knot with Rajeev Reddy at a grand wedding ceremony to be held at Palace Grounds in Bangalore on 16 November.

Janardhana Reddy, the son of police constable Chenga Reddy, in Chittoor. He came into the limelight during the Lok Sabha elections in 1999, when the Reddy brothers worked in the campaign for Sushma Swaraj. He obtained his first iron ore mining license in Karnataka in 2004 and was implicated in the illegal mining scandal in Bellary in 2009. A few years later, he was arrested and sent to judicial custody. Recently, he was released on bail.

The politician has asked the actors to quote a hefty amount of money of their choice to perform at his daughter’s wedding. Sources said that SRK and Katrina may dance in the lavish wedding of Gali Janardhan Reddy Daughter in Karnataka

Here are some facts about the wedding and Galli Janardhan Reddy

Janardhan Reddy has reportedly shelled out Rs 10 crore on the event management, Rs 20 crore on transportation of guests, Rs 5 crore on the invitation cards, Rs 20 crore on food to be served on the occasion, hundreds of crores on the jewelry and costumes for his daughter and family. He has mortgaged 10 of his properties to borrow money.

He has also pledged a few of his properties in some foreign countries for the wedding. Reddy started making these transactions 6 months ago.

He has invited several celebs from Kannada, Telugu and Hindi film industries.

Janardhan Reddy has employed 3,000 bouncers and special security at the Bangalore Palace ground. Over 300 police personnel have been employed for the VVIPs attending the wedding. Sniffer dogs and bomb squads have been deployed on location.

Eight priests from Tirupati Thirumala temple have been brought in to perform the wedding rituals of Janardhan Reddy’s daughter. The priests will perform pooja of the family deity Lord Venkateshwara and the main pooja will be performed by Janardhan Reddy and his family at the Purandara Mantapa, a replica of the temple from Hampi.

Over 50,000 guests will attend Janardhan Reddy’s daughter’s wedding. The former politician has booked 1,500 rooms in star hotels to accommodate them. There will also be 2,000 cabs to ferry them to the venue, while 15 helipads have also been set-up to fly in VIP guests. The VVIP guests will be ferried from the entrance to the mandap area on cushioned bullock carts.

The Bangalore Palace grounds has been transformed into a mini-town of Bellary and landmarks like Cowl Bazaar, Dhanappa Beedi street, and the school which Reddy studied in have been created. Two houses for the bridegroom’s family and bride have been built. The centrepiece of the wedding is a Vijayanagara styled temple built by Bollywood art directors and the dining area is set like a traditional village in Bellary.