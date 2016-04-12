SRK missing `Raees` co-star

Karachi, April 12 (ANI): Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who will be soon sharing the screen space with Pakistani actress Mahira Khan in ‘Raees,’ recently, revealed that he is missing the actress. The 50-year-old actor said in an interview, “First I’ll talk professionally. Mahira is a really fine actor. And she’s very different. She’s very quiet. A Hindi film is a world in itself and she’s fortunate to have come in a film like ‘Raees,’ which is still a little more realistic than the likes of Dilwale or Happy New Year,” reports the Express Tribune. Revealing that Mahira brought chappals for him from Pakistan, the ‘Fan’ star said she is such a big star, but she’s very unassuming on the set and she’s ready to adapt to the situation, which is very interesting. ‘Raees,’ which was earlier supposed to hit cinemas on Eid, will now be released a few weeks later.