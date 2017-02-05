SRK ‘Raees’ clocks over Rs 250 cr collection worldwide

New Delhi, Feb. 6 Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Raees’ has gone ahead by breaking domestic and international box office records, collecting Rs 250 crore worldwide in just 11 days.

Continuing its successful streak, ‘Raees’ has clocked a total worldwide gross of Rs 259.42 crore.

The film has been the talk of the town because of stellar performances by Shahrukh Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mahira Khan.

In India, ‘Raees’ has emerged as 2017’s first big hit, registering Bollywood’s highest box office numbers for a Republic Week release.

Director Rahul Dholakia’s film continues to draw audiences to cinemas in its second weekend.

‘Raees’ is also the fastest January release to clock Rs100 crore at the domestic box office, with the film crossing a century on the last day of the month.

A joint production of Red Chillies and Excel Entertainment, various factors ensured the movie to earn positive reviews from critics and audience alike.

Hard hitting dialogues and a sensational music also made ‘Raees’ a whistle worthy entertaining film.

The makers are optimistic about continuing to score big bucks at the ticket windows, both in India and overseas as well. (ANI)